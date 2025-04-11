You know the saying… April showers bring May flowers. Well, we’ve seen our fair share of those April showers this month so far, picking up rain on eight of the first 11 days of the month. The problem is those showers have generally been light and haven’t really amounted to much. Believe it or not, we’re only about 0.2″ above average for the month to date. The showers we’ve had have been light and generally quick to pass by. What we need to pull us out of our drought is a good soaking rain. We’re going to get that, the price we’ll pay for it is our weekend.

Not only is the weekend forecast wet, but we’ll have snow in the mix, cold air, and an onshore wind… a brutal spring weekend in New England. Saturday is the worse of the two days. Saturday will have a soaking rain for most of the day. And even when the rain backs off, we’ll be left with that light persistent drizzle. Saturday morning we’ll either mix in snowflakes with the rain or go over to plain old snow at times! That’s most likely in the high terrain, but even through Metro West and the Merrimack Valley you’ll see snow showers. To add insult to injury, high temperatures will struggle to make it to 40° and there will be a stiff northeast breeze off of the ocean. Yuck! Sunday is better, but still not great. We’ll keep that onshore wind, but temperatures will climb to the middle 40s. We will still have wet weather around for Sunday but it’s more of the on and off shower variety versus the all day rain like Saturday. The showers probably favor the coast over the interior, but I’d still expect to see showers everywhere at some point Sunday.

So yes, happy April, we have a snow map. Most of us will see snowflakes Saturday morning and for a few of us along the 495 corridor, you may even wake up to a coating on grassy surfaces. This is more of an elevation driven event, so the Worcester Hills and southern New Hampshire could pick up a couple of inches out of this one. Brighter skies and warmer temperatures are on the way to kick off next week.