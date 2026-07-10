It’s been another hot and humid day with highs in the 80s, but we’re about to switch up this pattern just in time for the weekend!

We’ve been keeping an eye on a cold front that’s making its way through Southern New England.

This front will be the catalyst for a few spotty showers and storms this evening. Any activity will be somewhat isolated– definitely not a widespread washout sort of deal (or even close). Just be mindful if you have outdoor plans on your Friday evening that you’ll want to keep an eye to the sky (and perhaps an umbrella on hand if you really hate the rain).

If you’re headed out to Fenway for Noah Kahan’s third show of the week, you might just want a poncho, but consider it a “just in case” kind of move.

Otherwise, it’ll still be warm (near 80) and muggy when the concert kicks off at 6:30 PM.

Tomorrow, after the front has passed, you’ll reeeeally feel the difference in the air!

We could still see a (very) isolated shower on Saturday morning, but otherwise we’ll have a phenomenal summertime feel. Expect sun & clouds, low humidity and highs in the 80s inland and 70s for the coast.

Sunday is nearly identical… although perhaps even nicer! We keep the low humidity around and temperatures are very similar as well (80s inland, 70s coast). The only real difference is that we’ll have even more sunshine and fewer clouds. Overall, it’ll be a stunner of a weekend with plenty of time to get outside, not to mention great beach weather both days!

If you’re headed out to Sail Boston, you’re in luck as well. The weather in the city will be just as lovely and summery this weekend.

The pattern starts to shift again on Monday! High pressure in the upper atmosphere will begin to wedge its way toward New England, and with that, the heat starts to build. Monday still won’t be very muggy, but highs will jump to the mid and upper 80s.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, the humidity will return with a vengeance, and high temperatures will top out in the low to mid 90s! We’re keeping an eye out for a few spotty storms in the second half of the day Wednesday as well.