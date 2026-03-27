If spring in New England is good for one thing, it’s that it can switch seasons in just a few hours. Temperatures soared into the 60s yesterday afternoon and today we were stuck in the lower 40s all afternoon. The breeze added a chill to the air today, the same breeze that will continue to push in colder air tonight and tomorrow. This evening the wind will subside, but it’ll just be cold on its own as overnight lows fall to near 20°! Tomorrow is a cold day with highs stuck in the 30s — that’s 10° below normal.

As the cold air moves over the relatively warmer ocean waters, it could produce a few ocean effect snow flurries or a snow shower. This would be across Southeastern Massachusetts and the Cape/Islands.

Thankfully the cold is moving out as fast as it moves in. Temperatures on Sunday will be back close to normal in the upper 40s. There will be a bit of a breeze Sunday which may make it feel a tiny bit cooler than the actual air temperature, but either way, it’s the pick of the weekend for sure. Sunday’s warm up is just the beginning with the first half of next week giving us a nice little taste of late spring!