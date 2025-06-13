Not much has changed the in the last 48 hours with the weekend weather forecast, so I’ll let the weather graphics do most of the talking. Saturday is a mostly cloudy day with showers in the morning and a drier afternoon. After an overcast start, clouds will thin a bit in the afternoon, but don’t expect a ton of sun. A northeast wind will keep temperatures cool with the showers and all of the cloud cover.

Sunday is a nicer day, especially inland. We’ll break apart the clouds a bit, so it becomes a mostly cloudy day, maybe even partly cloudy at times. The wind will be straight from the east, so on the coast, don’t expect much of a warm up through the day. Inland spots, however, should get into the upper 60s. It’s better, but still cool as average highs are now in the middle 70s.

