Weekend Winter Chill

After a mild start to 2019 (New Year’s Day 2019 featured high temps near 60°), temperatures today proved that winter has returned and the forecast says that it is sticking around for the weekend.

Today, high temperatures remained below the freezing mark and that’s where we will stay through the weekend and into the start of the following work week.

Tonight temperatures slip into the single digits for central MA and into the low to mid teens elsewhere – and that’s not even factoring in wind chills. Wind chills overnight will likely be wavering between 5 below to 5 above zero, so be sure to be properly bundled up if you have any outdoor plans this evening and into tomorrow morning.

High pressure keeps us quiet, dry and COLD on Saturday with high temperatures in the mid 20s and lows near 10°. This is the coldest air since Thanksgiving’s cold snap.

For Game Day on Sunday at Gillette, be prepared with all the winter gear to stay warm. From tailgating to the end of the game, temperatures will be hovering in the low to mid 20s with a light wind out of the north, north east. Clouds will thicken by half time. However, we’ve felt colder at Gillette, so this will be record-breaking cold.

A few snow showers are possible on the Outer Cape Sunday afternoon/evening.

Monday still remains below the freezing mark, but at least we make it to 30° for the high under mostly sunny skies.

We finally reach above freezing (and our normal high for this time of the year) by Tuesday with highs into the upper 30s with highs reaching 40 by Wednesday afternoon.

The next best chance for snow showers is by the end of next week and into next weekend. Depending on temperature and timing, we will continue to monitor as we get closer.