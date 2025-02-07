While the rest of your Friday will be windy but quiet, a winter storm is slated to push in Saturday night through Sunday afternoon. And looking farther ahead, we have even more chances for snow after that.

Overnight lows into Saturday morning will get down to the mid to upper teens. It’ll be a cold one!

Most of Saturday will be dry. Clouds will increase ahead of the anticipated snow for Saturday night. Highs will reach the low to mid 30s and it won’t be windy. The snow will push in from the west to the east between 9-11 p.m.

The snow will be heaviest between midnight and 4 a.m. However, we will still have snow showers into mid to late morning Sunday.

Most of us will be dry by the afternoon, though, with at the very most a stray flurry after that.

Snow amounts will be in the 5-8″ range for most, with closer to 3-5″ for the islands. If you want to break up the snow shoveling into shifts, a quick and easy shovel around midnight before bed would be good, another early morning shovel between 4-6 a.m. would be the hardest one, and then a third when all the snow wraps up after 10 a.m.

With 5-8″ of snow, impacts will be noticeable but they’ll sure be a lot better considering the storm is hitting on a weekend.

If you’re traveling to a friend’s house for Super Bowl Sunday, road conditions will improve greatly as the day goes on. However, even though highs will reach the low to mid 30s, as temperatures dip below freezing again in the evening, watch out for some slick spots still.

Monday will be quiet but cold. Morning lows get down to the teens with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 20s. After that….the active pattern continues.

Tuesday morning will be frigid in the teens with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. Skies will be partly sunny, but we have our next chance for some snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Wednesday will bottom out in the mid to upper teens with highs in the low to mid 30s again but then we could see more snow Wednesday night. Since temperatures Thursday will jump from the 20s to the upper 30s, we will see a transition from snow to a mix and then to rain.

Friday is Valentine’s Day and the day looks dry and bright with lows in the teens again and highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. The weekend after that comes our next system which is expected to bring snow which may finish as a mix or rain again. Stay tuned this week for updates!