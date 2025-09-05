We had a nice run….five straight weekends without any rain in metro Boston and if you look at just Saturdays…the past nine have been dry!

It’s been so choice of late. Sadly, all good things come to an end. Our stretch of fantastic weekends will be no different as we track a cold front moving through New England Saturday night & Sunday.

On Saturday, we’ll still be on the warm and humid side of the front so look for temps to head right back into the mid & upper 80s by afternoon:

As that front rams into the warm & humid air, storms will erupt across eastern New York state and march across New England during the afternoon.

A line of strong to severe storms will be well-defined at 3pm and continue to move east:

The storms will weaken on approach to the coast. In fact, the storms probably won’t even make it to the South Shore/Cape by evening. As noted, some of the storms will be severe with areas of western/central New England most likely to see the severe weather with a lesser threat closer to metro Boston:

The storms will be capable of :

Frequent lightning

Locally heavy rain

Large Hail

Damaging wind

and yes, even a tornado is possible.

Front gone by Sunday, yes?

Normally you would think so but this front is a slow-mover and while we won’t have warm, humid air with strong storms we will have clouds and showers for much of Sunday morning as seen here in the futurecast:

The front should slowly depart by afternoon taking most (if not all) the light rain showers with it:

In any event, Sunday is much cooler and less humid compared to Saturday so no-go for the beaches, pools or lakes. Patriots game may have a few showers for the tail-gate and kickoff but much of the game is dry:

A quick look into next week reveals more nice weather for the region:

Have a great weekend!

~JR