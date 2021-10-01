It was a beautiful day out there today to round out the work week and that will linger into Saturday as well. We won’t be quite as chilly tonight as last night. This morning, many of us woke up to temperatures in the 30s and 40s. A few low to mid 40s may pop up tomorrow morning but most will fall to the upper 40s. Still fall like. Still cool. Just not as chilly as last night.

Tomorrow will be a partly cloudy day and like the last couple of days, a quick climb in our temperatures. We’ll head to near 70 for tomorrow afternoon. It is possible that a stray shower drifts across southern New Hampshire, but that chance is small. Only like 10 or 20%.

There are many events happening around New England this weekend and the weather really looks good for them. Oktoberfest at Wachusett, the Topsfield Fair, the Best Buddies Bike Ride from Boston to Hyannisport, and of course the Patriots-Brady reunion at Gillette.

A warm front is north of New England which will allow temperatures to climb to near 70 if not the lower 70s tomorrow afternoon. As that front sags south it will become stationary right over top of us for Sunday. That will increase the clouds on Sunday and also throw a wild card in the temperature forecast for Sunday. If you’re south of that front, you get another day in the 70s. North of the front will see temperatures drop to the 60s. With the front remaining stationary over head. We’ll keep clouds around and showers develop late Sunday night and will be with us Monday and Tuesday.

Again, temperatures will be pretty uniform on Saturday but will be anything but on Sunday. If that front wobbles a little bit one way or another, that will of course drastically impact the temperature forecast on Sunday.

And all eyes will be on the Sunday forecast for the Patriots/Bucs game. It’s one of those fall days where you’ll just have to dress for everything. It will be warm for tailgating with some sunshine and then clouds will increase through the game and become more fall like by the second half. Rain should hold off until the end of the game (maybe a sprinkle for the second half) so if you don’t like to gamble, pack a rain jacket as well.