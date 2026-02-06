Winter’s back everyone! Some changes on the way today ahead of the Saturday storm that will bring us both accumulating snow and unlock the bitter cold. Partly cloudy skies this morning will become cloudy this afternoon. Out of those clouds we’ll see a few flurries, but no significant or accumulating snow. While temperatures are colder today, generally the upper 20s, thankfully the wind will remain on the lighter side.

The clouds increasing are ahead of snow showers that will develop tonight after midnight. From there, we’ll have scattered snow showers on-and-off through the overnight and the entire day on Saturday. The snow showers will slowly wind down Saturday evening. There will be embedded heavier pockets of snow and some ocean enhancement so it will probably end up being one of those storms where neighboring towns vary by a couple of inches, depending where those heavier pockets set up and how long they last. The overall theme of the snow, however, is higher amounts on the coastline, but everyone will have to shovel a bit when it’s over.

This clipper system is arriving from Canada and it’s bringing cold Canadian air with it. Once the snow moves out on Saturday evening, the cold air will rush in. And that cold air will come along with some very gusty winds. Combine the two, and we’re in store for some bitter cold wind chills Saturday night and Sunday. High temperatures on Sunday will only make it to the middle teens. That will be good for one of the coldest days we’ve had all winter. Right now, first place goes to January 24th with a high of 15°. So while it may not be THE coldest, it will be close.

There’s an extreme cold warning and cold weather advisory in effect for wind chills Saturday night and Sunday morning that could drop from -20 to -30°. The afternoon will be bitter cold but not to the level of the warnings/advisories. So Saturday overnight and Sunday morning we’ll have those -20° wind chills but by Sunday afternoon we’ll see some improvement (it’s relative) and pull those wind chills up closer to 0°.