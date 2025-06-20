Happy Summer! Well, not quite. Technically summer begins at 10:42 tonight, but we’ll call it the first day of summer. Either way, it’ll feel like it not just today, but the next several days with our likely first heat wave of the year. As a reminder, an official heat wave is three consecutive days reaching 90°. Most of us should do that Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Today is a comfortable day, not as hot, but still nice. This morning it’s a bit muggy but we’ll be working in drier air fast and we’ll spend most of the day with dew points in the 50s. The trade off is a pretty gusty west-northwest wind that’s pushing in that drier air. We’ll see frequent gusts to day close to 40 mph and a few that could even get closer to 50 mph.

As we head into the weekend, we finally have some good news to talk about! For once we’re not tracking Saturday rain and I present to you a sunny, warm, comfortable and dry Saturday forecast… you’re welcome!

However, it’s not a full weekend without rain chances. We’ll shift the rain and storm chance this weekend to Sunday. Sunday isn’t a washout but there could be a few isolated storms early in the morning. There’s a potent complex of storms moving south from northern New England during the overnight hours. Most of that will weaken and stay west of us Sunday morning but from about 4am to 9am there could be a few isolated storms or showers. Once we get through those, temperatures will skyrocket, back to 90° Sunday afternoon.

And we don’t stop there! Early next week we really heat up and it stays humid too. Temperatures Monday should climb to the middle 90s with a shot at 100° on Tuesday (yes, just the actual air temperature). If Boston were to hit 100°, it would be the first time since July 2022.