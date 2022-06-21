We rang in Astronomical Summer at 5:13am today with the solstice, although, it certainly didn’t feel like summer early this morning as temps once again were down into the 40s and low 50s.

With the low humidity, temps bounce up nicely again today, with the highs running near 70 at the coast to near 80 inland. The wind does turn onshore, so that beach forecast will indeed be cool, but you still need that sunscreen, as it’s all about the sun angle and not the air temp! UV index in very high. Some mid to high level clouds spill into our area from time to time today, but showers stay to our west.





A few sprinkles/spotty showers are possible tomorrow with scattered showers more likely Thursday. Highs will be a bit lower too. By Thursday, the humidity goes up a bit as well.







Friday, into the weekend, temps turn up and it will feel like summer by Saturday and Sunday as highs head for the mid to upper 80s. Cape Cod and Cape Ann will be in the 70s. It’ll be a bit muggier too, but not oppressive, with dew points in the low 60s.