While many of us may dread the winter and what it brings with it (cold and snow), there are plenty of people who love what winter brings! And even if it’s not you, the first day of winter still brings things to look forward to! While temperatures continue to go down, the amount of daylight is now going up! We’ve hit the shortest day of the year and starting tomorrow days will begin to get longer (albeit seconds each day). Now, if you’re an early riser, you’ll actually notice the sunrises getting later. We’ll continue to get later sunrises until December 28th and we’ll do all of our daylight additions in the afternoon until that time.

Winter, by the way, officially starts tonight at 10:27 pm!

And like clockwork, the first day of winter is bringing colder air. It was cold today but the wind made it feel even worse — wind chills were in the 20s all afternoon. Tonight and tomorrow is cold but we’ll lose the wind so there won’t be as much of a bite to the air. Tonight temperatures will cool to the teens for many of us under clear skies! Tomorrow we’re back to the 30s but with the lack of wind, will be a lot nicer than today was.

The weekend forecast is warmer — back closer to average in the lower 40s. Saturday will be sunnier than Sunday but both days don’t feature much for wind. With more clouds on Sunday, there may be a few sprinkles, but there’s no significant rain to worry about.

Christmas looks good with partly cloudy skies and decent temperatures, in the upper 40s!