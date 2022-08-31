For meteorologists and climatologists, today (August 31st) marks the end of summer. Yep, we use June 1st-August 31st as a measuring stick for summer climate data (meteorological Winter is December 1st-February 28th btw). Here is a quick recap of Summer 2022 in Boston: Hot & dry!

We did have a little rain early this morning and that rain was tied to a cool front which has dislodged the late summer heat and humidity of late. Thursday is epic. Sunny skies, low humidity and a persistent light breeze!

Just about perfect for any and every outdoor activity, including the beaches (the best beach days are the September beach days!)

** The title in that beach graphic says “tomorrow” but Thursday is the day**

More fantastic weather is around for both Friday and Saturday…

In terms of the upcoming Holiday Weekend, I think Friday-Saturday will out-duel Sunday-Monday.

Sunday & Monday are not washout days but they will certainly offer more clouds than Friday-Saturday. I do think Sunday we’ll see a few afternoon-evening thunderstorms across the region mainly from 3-6pm (3pm north, 6pm south). Labor Day offers quite a few clouds and perhaps a lingering shower for locations across southeast Mass and Rhode Island but again…not an all-day type rain. More on this timeline in the next few days.

~JR