Soaking rains settling in yesterday afternoon and continued through the overnight hours. This morning, we’re left with more rain as moisture continues to stream in from our south. Rain totals since yesterday have run 1.0-1.5″ for many, with locally over 2″ south of Boston, those totals will continue to climb as more wet weather is expected through this mild and muggy morning.



Rain intensity will vary through the morning commute with pockets of drizzle in between the heavier showers. Expect slow downs and big puddle potential on the roads.



Showers slowly end from west to east late this morning, first across Worcester County late this morning, near I-95 around Noon, and early afternoon along the immediate coast. Winds will be strongest this morning too, with gusts 30-40mph at the coast, locally 40-50mph across the Cape and Islands. Inland winds won’t be as gusty.

The weekend set-up is nice. 65-70 with Saturday the brighter of the 2 days. Sunday stays dry with more clouds.

We’ll track more showers early next week.