Wet and Mild Start to the Week

7Weather- The wet weather returns after a dry and chilly weekend. Rain is steady throughout the day Monday, and then showers move in again late Tuesday.

Temperatures start near 40º Monday morning, and there will be spot showers around the region. Take the rain gear with you. If you don’t get hit with a shower in the morning, you will in the afternoon.

Steady rain moves in late morning. By lunch time, most town will be seeing rain.

The evening commute will be feature pockets of heavy rain. With most of the snowpack melting and rain, there could be minor flooding where storm drains are clogged.

There could be a spot shower here and there on Tuesday, but most of the daylight hours are dry. It is also mild with highs close to 60º!

Showers move back in after sunset and rain turns to snow overnight.

Light snow showers move in by 3 AM Wednesday for most town.

The snow showers continue into Wednesday morning. The morning commute will be slow with plowable snow by 7 AM in some areas.

A general 2-4″ are possible throughout most of the area Tuesday night through the early afternoon Wednesday.