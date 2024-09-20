While damp and dreary weather has been something left out of the forecast over the last several weeks, we do track more wet weather and windy weather, for some, over the next couple of days.

Rain totals rain 1-2″ for the Cape and Islands yesterday, with much lower totals north and west. With the first 0.01″ of rain in Boston after 29 days with measurable rain, the official dry streak is over, although that rain total was certainly pretty paltry.



Patchy rain and drizzle back in off the coastline today as gusty northeast breezes resume. The steadiest rain will be across Southeast Mass with little rain falling northwest of I-95. Temps hold in the 60s as wind gust to 20mph inland and 30-40mph at the coast, strongest Southeast Mass.

As more wet weather backs in tonight, we’ll likely start Saturday off damp and dreary. Showers will be steadiest across Southeast Mass, where it’ll be damp and dreary though most of the day. Rain totals the next couple of days will vary quite a bit. Northwest of Boston, totals are light, while across coastal Plymouth County and the Cape and Islands, another 0.5-1.0″ will fall.

High tides are astronomically high the next couple days, and as winds remain consistently onshore, and ocean water pushes back toward the coast, we’ll watch for minor coastal flooding during this afternoon and tomorrow afternoon’s high tides. High surf/big waves are also an issue with a high risk of rips currents the next couple days.

Sunday looks better than Saturday as low clouds and patchy drizzle early breaks for some midday/afternoon sun.

The pattern is cool, but dry Monday and Tuesday. The next shot of more rain shows up Wednesday afternoon and Thursday.