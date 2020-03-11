Wet and Windy Friday, Drier Weekend

It’s been relatively quiet and mild weather for the second week of March. Tonight, under partly cloudy skies, temperatures only slip into the 30s, while Thursday, with an onshore breeze, temperatures will be slightly colder at the coast, with inland temperatures into the low 50s.

We will continue to track the mild temperatures and dry conditions tomorrow, too, ahead of our next weather maker, which will be a sweeping front Friday.

This front will bring some pockets of downpours, plus an isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out by midday.

That front clears the area Friday evening, resulting in drier and slightly cooler conditions that slide in for the weekend (while still remaining unseasonably warm).

For the rest of the weekend, temperatures dip cooler (especially at the coastline). On St. Patrick’s Day, showers are back in the forecast with highs into the 40s. Next Wednesday, another cooler coast set-up with an onshore breeze…welcome to spring-time in New England.