It was an absolutely beautiful fall afternoon as we returned to seasonable temperatures for early November with highs in the 50s under mostly sunny skies.

Tonight, we’ll have increasing clouds ahead of our next system that will bring wet and windy conditions to round out the week. This system will bring our first measurable rainfall of November 2021. We’ve only had two days since November 1st with just a trace of rainfall.

We may be below normal for rainfall in November, but for the meteorological fall season (since September 1st), with all the wet weather we’ve seen the last two months, we are still well above normal for the fall season.

However, the rain that is on the way for Friday will likely bring us up to speed for November precipitation.

As for the timing for the rain tomorrow, we’ll see a few scattered showers for the morning commute, with the bulk of the heavy rain holding off until at least noon.

The afternoon leading into the evening commute will have embedded downpours with a few rumbles of thunder possible. A few of these thunderstorms could be on the stronger side containing gusty winds.

Gusts could top out around 40 mph, but there could be higher gusts in stronger thunderstorms.

It is possible for a few storms to become strong to severe with the higher threat in CT, RI, SE MA and the Cape and Islands Friday afternoon – evening (between 1pm – 7pm).

For your Friday night plans, the rain should be departing Boston by 7pm, 9pm for the Cape and Islands.

Ahead of all the rain and wind expected tomorrow, it’s best to make sure any of the storm drains in your neighborhood are cleared of any leaves to help the flow and alleviate any possible flooding issues due to clogged storm drains.

It is a dry start to the weekend, with partly to mostly sunny skies Saturday with highs around 60. A few showers are possible around sunset Saturday, but we’re looking at the daylight hours being dry (remember sunset is ahead of 4:30pm these days).

Sunday is dry too under mostly sunny skies but a touch cooler with highs in the low 50s. Speaking of cooler, it’s great football weather if you ask me.

We’re looking at a cooler start to the week with highs in the upper 40s Monday and Tuesday before moderating back into the 50s by the end of the 7-day.