Wet and Windy Saturday Morning, Blustery Sunday

The extent of our cloud cover Friday is the leading edge of our next system that will be bringing heavy rain and gusty wind to the region for Saturday morning.

Tonight, we remain dry through the evening, it’s not until after midnight that showers start to move in. Some of these showers in the higher elevations could bring a wintry mix for a time overnight, otherwise this is a mainly rain event for southern New England.

Pockets of heavy rain expected move in by 5AM, and move out from west to east through late morning.

A few lingering light showers could linger into the afternoon, but the bulk of the rain swings out by midday.

It will be windy Saturday morning, coupling up with the heaviest rain bands. The peak gusts up to 40 MPH will be felt along the immediate coastline and for SE MA, while areas farther inland could see gusts up to 30 MPH. Plus, a Coastal Flood Advisory has been issued due to pockets of minor flooding that is possible around high tide tomorrow afternoon.

This is certainly much needed rain as January 2021 so far has been a dry month with both Boston and Worcester almost an inch below normal. Saturday’s system brings around an inch of rainfall from much of the region.

It’s mainly rain for southern New England, but for the higher elevations of northern New England, it will be snow, which is great news for ski lovers. If you’re planning on hitting the slopes this weekend, here’s a look at that forecast.

There may be some partial clearing just ahead of sunset Saturday (4:37PM), but we’ll see more sunshine for Sunday.

Saturday’s system is out of here just in time for Sunday, but we’ll have a gusty wind, making it feel much colder at times. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 40s under partly sunny skies.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, temperatures will be seasonable with highs into the upper 30s with a chilly breeze still in place under partly sunny skies.

Midweek, there’s a shift in the weather pattern with a chance for flurries Wednesday as another system comes together to bring a chance for rain/snow showers late Thursday into Friday. We’ll continue to hammer out those details as we get closer.