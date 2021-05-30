Showers will continue through our Sunday along with the clouds and chilly temperatures. Highs today only in the upper 40s to low 50s, similar to yesterday.

It will be rainy and raw for any of your outdoor plans today, especially if you’re heading to Fenway this afternoon.

Speaking of yesterday, Worcester set a new record for coldest high temperature for May 29th, breaking the old record of 51° set back in 1917. Boston, while not record-breaking, it was the third coldest for May 29th.

Rain this evening could be heavy at times, with a chance for some embedded thunder possible tonight.

Tomorrow, showers are expected in the morning, then they should lift out around midday, as the clouds linger, but at least temperatures will warm-up into the 60s. We could even see some sunshine emerging by sunset!

The sunshine will be returning just in time as everyone heads back to work Tuesday, along with highs into the 70s. The 70s will stick around through the end of the week, but Thursday and Friday both have shower chances. 80s back in the forecast by next weekend!