Wet End to the Week, 50/50 Weekend

One full day of sunshine, and it’s back to the clouds and the rain just in time for Friday.

Through this evening, we’ll see increasing cloud cover ahead of our next system that slides in early Friday morning.

Tonight, lows slide back into the upper 30s to low 40s, with showers sliding into SE MA after 3AM, and continuing to lift northward into Boston and areas along and south of the Pike around 5AM.

The rain will remain steady for the South Coast and the Cape and Islands, with a few pockets of heavy rainfall expected late morning with another round of heavy rainfall late afternoon.

The rain tapers by Friday evening, with a gradual clearing overnight Friday night into early Saturday morning. Overall, we’re looking at three quarters of an inch to nearly an inch of rainfall for Friday.

That all moves out just in time for Saturday. Saturday is by far the pick of the weekend under partly cloudy skies and highs near 60 inland, around 50 at the coast due to an onshore breeze.

Sunday brings the rain back to southern New England. We should start off dry in the morning, with the rain sliding in by midday and continuing to be with us through most of the day.

Not only are we tracking a wet end to the weekend, but we’re also seeing the return to chillier temperatures. Highs on Sunday are only in the upper 40s.

With these temperature swings and rain chances, the pollen count is also facing rollercoaster dips and peaks.

The rain lingers into the start of the following work week, along with the chilly temperatures. Monday features the clouds, the rain, and highs in the low 40s. We dry out and gradually warm-up Tuesday and Wednesday with low 50s Tuesday, 60s Wednesday before another round of showers moves in by the end of the 7-day.