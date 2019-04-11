Wet Friday Night, Mild Weekend, More Rain Marathon Monday

After a sun-filled and seasonable Thursday afternoon, clouds are starting to fill in ahead of sunset this evening (7:21PM). A seabreeze has also brought temperatures back to the upper 40s along the immediate coast.

If you’re heading to Fenway for the Red Sox game, be sure to bundle up. Temperatures will likely remain in the 40s for most of the game, but at least we remain dry.

Temperatures will slip into the upper 20s to mid 30s overnight, under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Most of Friday is dry and we’ll see more clouds filling in through the afternoon and evening. A line of rain showers will move in after midnight and this line will move from west to east, with pockets of heavier rain showers at times.

A few showers linger through 7AM Saturday, mainly along and south of the Mass Pike and along the Cape and Islands. We could see some breaks in the cloud cover, allowing temperatures to warm-up into the low 70s inland, but expect temperatures to be a little cooler along the south coast due to clouds lingering a little longer into the afternoon.

Temperatures remain unseasonably warm Sunday, but will not be quite as warm as Saturday. High temperatures Sunday stretch into the low to mid 60s, with a few showers into the afternoon and evening. These showers become widespread late Sunday night into Monday, which will make for a wet Marathon Monday.

Temperatures will vary across the board, due to a stalled front over the region. The latest set-up allows the cooler pocket of air to remain along and north of the Pike, with warmer air surging south of the Pike. This front could continue to wobble as we get closer to the event (it has since we last checked in with the weather blog), so be sure to tune in for the latest forecast updates through the weekend.

Tuesday features a lingering shower early before some clearing into the afternoon with highs into the low 50s. Wednesday looks to be the pick of the work week with highs near 60 under mostly sunny skies.