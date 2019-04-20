Wet, Mild and Muggy Start To the Weekend

We had a line of heavy downpours move in from the southwest earlier this morning. Those have since lifted northward and have continued their journey into southern NH.

Mostly showers at this point, with some embedded heavier pockets for parts of central and western MA. SE MA and the Cape and Islands are dry for now, but under patchy dense fog.

For the rest of your Saturday afternoon plans, be sure to have the rain gear handy. You may not need the umbrella at all times, but we’ll see on and off showers through most of the afternoon and evening.

The bulk of the rain pushes out after 8PM tonight, with just a few spotty showers dotting the radar through the overnight.

The trailing edge of rain will still be along the immediate coastline through early Sunday morning before departing. So we will likely start off with clouds and showers for our Easter Sunday by 7am, but these should continue to move out by late morning.

Temperatures start off in the low to mid 50s tomorrow morning under mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures for Easter will climb into the mid 60s.

Showers continue to be in the forecast for most of the 7-day forecast, but at least most days will not be washouts…holding try to “April Showers Bring May Flowers.” We do turn a little cooler by the second half of the work week with highs into the low to mid 50s.