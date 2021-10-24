Showers move in around midnight tonight. Light showers will be steady through about 11AM-12PM Monday. Give yourself some extra time for the Monday morning commute as wet weather always slows things down on the roads.

Steady rain turns to patchy drizzle in the afternoon. It will be breezy at times and highs will vary from the upper 40s for Worcester County to the mid 50s in Boston and the low 60s for SE Mass. The Cape and the Islands might get to about 70º!

Rain moves back in Monday night after 10 PM and the wet weather is around all day Tuesday. Tuesday morning starts breezy and then it gets windy as we approach the evening commute. Expect rain and potentially damaging wind Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

We are forecasting 3-5″ of rain from tomorrow – Wednesday. You still have time to clean the rain gutters tomorrow afternoon with the heaviest rain arriving Tuesday night.

A High Wind Watch is in effect from Tuesday morning until Wednesday afternoon. Winds could gusts up to 55mph. That is enough to cause scattered tree damage that could lead to power outages. The windiest window will be from Tuesday late afternoon into early Wednesday morning.

It’s a good time to bring in outdoor furniture if you still have it out.

Thursday still looks cloudy and breezy with patchy drizzle. Friday could have peeks of sun and then another round of rain and windy conditions arrive Friday evening.