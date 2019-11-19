Wet Morning Commute… Chilly Air Too

Wet roads prevail for the morning commute as rain continues to move from south to north through the mid morning hours. The air is marginally cold enough in parts of Worcester County to have snow mix in, but other than some slushy coatings on non-paved surfaces in northwestern Worcester County, it won’t amount to much. Rain tapers off from south to north from 8-10am, with southern N.H. being the last location to dry out. This afternoon, chilly air and clouds hang tough.

A few spotty showers linger tomorrow as temps hold in the upper 30s and lower 40s. We’ll dry out Thursday completely as highs move well into the 40s and more sunshine comes back.