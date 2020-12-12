Wet Saturday Afternoon and Evening, Drier and Warmer Sunday

We’re kicking off the weekend with some pockets of dense fog reducing visibility to less than a mile for many locations, so be careful on your travels through the morning hours.

Our attention turns towards the rain that will lift north into southern New England this afternoon. As for the onset times of the rain, it will begin along the South Coast and the Cape just after noon and the leading edge of the rain will continue to shift north to the Mass Pike by 2pm, and then overspreading the region as we approach sunset (4:12PM).

Some steady to moderate rain is possible in SE MA and along the coast, bringing 0.5″ to 0.75″ of rainfall, while lower rainfall totals are expected farther inland and into southern NH.

Scattered showers linger tonight along with the clouds. Overnight lows only slip into the upper 30s to low 40s.

A warm front lifts into southern New England and we’ll see the warm-up Sunday with highs into the mid 50s under mostly to partly cloudy skies.

A system that skims just off the coast of southern New England could bring some rain and snow showers. Little to no snow accumulation is expected with this system due to the warmth we see Sunday, but we may see some slick spots.

Colder air settles in for Tuesday with highs into the mid 30s and cold air doesn’t stop there.

Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures will struggle to make it into the low 30s. With yet another coastal system, and the cold air in place, we’re looking at a better chance of accumulating snow Wednesday afternoon continuing into Thursday morning.

By Friday, we’ll see the sunshine returning, with the cold air still lingering.