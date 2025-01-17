We’ve got a split forecast for the upcoming weekend in Massachusetts, with warmer temperatures and rain for Saturday before a cooldown brings in snow Sunday.

Saturday is going to showcase a chilly rain. Highs will be relatively mild for this time of year in the low to mid 40s, but that’s still a pretty miserable temperature when it’s accompanied by rain.

While the morning will be dry, rain will roll in during the afternoon. It’ll be raining the rest of the day through 8-9 p.m. Overnight lows Saturday night into Sunday morning will drop down to the low 30s.

Sunday morning will also start dry. By 3-4 p.m. the snow will begin moving into our area, and that’ll last until early Monday morning.

Most of the area will see a range of 3-5 inches, with isolated amounts up to 6 inches possible. Snow totals will be a little lighter on the Cape and islands. This will change as the weekend progresses, however, so always check in with the latest updates.

Otherwise, Sunday’s highs will reach the mid to upper 30s but the temperature will drop as the snow rolls in.

After that, get ready for a bitter cold blast!

Monday’s lows will be down to the teens with afternoon highs in the low 20s.

The coldest days will be Tuesday and Wednesday. Lows will get pretty close to zero degrees both mornings with afternoon highs only in the mid to upper teens. It’ll be dry those days and mostly to partly sunny. Thursday morning will be frigid in the single digits but at least afternoon highs will get into the low to mid 20s. Friday will be “warmer” with lows in the teens and highs back to average in the low to mid 30s.