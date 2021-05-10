Wet Start, But Trend Is Up

Well, we managed to time out the rain so Mother’s Day went smoothly weather-wise as highs headed for the mid to upper 60s under dry skies. Hopefully everyone had a great day with Mom! With that said, wet weather did move in around midnight, and a steady, soaking rain settled in for 6hours. The rain was a nice drink for the lawns and gardens as 1/3-1/2″ of rain fell for most with up to 1″ for many near the South Coast.

Steadiest rain moves offshore by 7am, tapering to patchy drizzle. Even the drizzle dries out mid to late morning, allowing for quite a bit of dry weather midday, into the afternoon. Clouds features some breaks of sun this afternoon and temps head for about 60 degrees. For wet weather, don’t expect much more this work-week as the pattern is mainly dry from midday today to Friday. Temps warm toward the end of the week as well.

Temps by the weekend stay in the seasonable range, mid to upper 60s, but the opportunity for midday/afternoon pop-up showers and isolated thunderstorms will be there as some cold air aloft settles over us. Neither day looks to be a washout, but an umbrella will be handy at times.