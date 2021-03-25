Wet Start, Mild Finish

Lingering showers early this morning taper off for many areas by 9am. While we need some rain across the area, only a couple tenths of an inch or less fell overnight and early this morning, leaving the monthly deficit around 2″+ for much of Southern New England. As rain ends, clouds linger a bit, however I do expect sunshine to break out this afternoon. Temps run in the 70s inland, near 60 at the coast. Warm for late March for sure!

More showers move through early tomorrow morning before clouds break for sunshine again. Gusty winds develop, 30-40mph. While another passing brief showers/storm is possible tomorrow afternoon, much of the time will be rain-free and mild as temps again near 70 with any breaks of sunshine that we get.

The weekend is a 50/50 split as Saturday is the pick. Sunday’s rain will be widespread by the afternoon and continue into the evening. It’ll be beneficial too with most locations picking up 0.50″ or more.