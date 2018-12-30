Wet Start to 2019

New Year’s Eve will start with sunshine and then clouds will gradually move in throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will be above average in the mid 40s.

A system moves in late in the day, giving us the chance for rain, and even a brief wintry mix for some areas. A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect for areas in purple from 6 PM Monday through midnight.

Temperatures will be close to freezing as rain moves in, so there could be periods of freezing rain and sleet for northern Worcester County and parts of southern New Hampshire.

Expect slippery conditions on untreated roads and surfaces.

We ring in 2019 with a mild night and wet weather. By 10 PM we all will be seeing light rain and then between midnight and 3 AM there will be periods of heavy rain.

Temperatures climb through the night and by 8AM on New Year’s Day, we’ll be in the mid-40s. Rain ends at it becomes windy.

Eventually we end up in the low 50s and by mid-day, gusts will be up to 45 mph.