Feeling a bit like Fall this morning? With pockets of light to moderate rain this morning and temps starting the day off in the upper 50s and lower 60s, you can certainly argue for a light jacket or sweatshirt heading out the door. The umbrella is a good idea too.



The shower activity tapers off after the morning commute, allowing for an overall drier midday/afternoon. Although, a few spotty sprinkles/showers are still possible across Southeast Mass. North of the Pike, breaks of sunshine emerge this afternoon, especially across northern Mass and NH.

Tomorrow looks decent with sunshine to increasing clouds. Most of the day will be dry, but a few spotty sprinkles/showers are possible near the end of the day and into the evening.

Humidity comes surging back in Friday, into Saturday morning as tropical humidity and moisture from what’s left of Tropical Storm Debby, comes up the coast. Batches of showers and storms across New England will drop tropical downpours and create the risk of localized flash flooding/stream/river flooding where the heaviest bands set up. As of now, the highest risk for that favors western New England, and NY State, where the highest rain totals will fall.

We’ll watch late Friday night/early Saturday AM for the potential of a strong thunderstorm or two. The system does appear fast enough, that midday Saturday into Saturday afternoon should dry out with returning sun as the humidity starts to lower.



Sunday looks good as humidity comes crashing back down and comfy air lingers through most of next week.