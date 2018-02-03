Wet Super Bowl Sunday

It’s been a cold start to the weekend, but we’re in for a boost in temps… as well as a rainy Super Bowl Sunday.

The set-up isn’t favorable for cold air to hold firmly in place with the arrival of our next system working in tomorrow, so it’s mainly rain we’re tracking. Early on though, there could be some flakes/wintry mix deep inland, but even in the Worcester Hills any snow accumulation is minimal. The snow with this one is really reserved for Ski Country.

Aside from a few stray light showers or sprinkles early tomorrow, most of the wet weather will hold off until the afternoon. Steady rain is likely late in the day and through the evening. This next line is from Chris Lambert’s blog from earlier today (it’s just so clever, I had to re-share): “Heading to and driving back from those Super Bowl parties tomorrow evening will feature rain, so going from the car to the house, have the umbrella in one hand and the buffalo chicken dip in the other. Just don’t fumble!” It looks like about 0.50″-1.00″ of rain on the way, which does lead to the potential for some poor drainage/nuisance flooding issues.

Seasonably cold weather works back in Monday into Tuesday. Monday will also be breezy/blustery.

Our next round of weather arrives on Wednesday – but it looks like the cold will be a little more stubborn with this one. If moisture gets in here quickly Wednesday, there could be a period of snow Wednesday morning before we change to rain in the afternoon. Especially across the interior… and yes, snow accumulation is a good possibility here. We’ll watch it closely.

Still a few days to nail down those details for Wednesday.

For the immediate future – (most of) our focus is on the SUPER BOWL! Tomorrow is the big day!! #GOPATS!!! – Breezy