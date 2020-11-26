Wet Thanksgiving, Warm Friday, Brighter and Seasonable Weekend

Soaking rain for your Thanksgiving, with some embedded downpours and thunder possible by late afternoon (especially for SE MA and the Cape). By the time you’re sitting down for your Thanksgiving feast, the showers should start to move out from west to east, with some patchy drizzle remaining.

If this weather is making you reminisce on past Thanksgivings, remember how cold Thanksgiving 2018 was? Thankfully, this Thanksgiving will be warmer!

This is beneficial rainfall and could finally put us above normal for monthly rainfall. Widespread 0.5″ to an inch of rainfall is expected. Isolated 1.0″+ where the downpours set-up.

The rain starts to taper to patchy drizzle for most locations by 7PM aside from the South Coast and the Cape and Islands where rain will linger a little longer. A gradual clearing of the skies is expected through 11PM.

Some patchy fog may develop overnight, as overnight lows slide into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Friday is drier and still warm with highs into the upper 50s.

For the weekend, we’re tracking a brightening of the skies with highs both days into the low 50s.

Another system sets it’s eyes on southern New England for the first part of the next work week, starting Monday late afternoon. Heavy rain and wind expected Monday night through early Wednesday. Wind gusts will be strongest along the South Coast and the Cape and Islands Monday night into early Tuesday with gusts from 40 to 50 MPH possible. Winds and rain taper Wednesday morning.