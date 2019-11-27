Wet Tonight, Turning Windy for Thanksgiving

As rain showers continue to advance west to east across southern New England for your pre-Thanksgiving holiday travel, most of these showers will be out of here by Thanksgiving morning, especially those inland.

At the coastline, a few lingering showers are possible Thanksgiving morning, so for those high school football games at the coast, be sure to bring the rain gear, fans.

As for this evening’s commute, rain showers will continue to fill in between 5pm and 7pm, making for a wet commute. Overall, through Thanksgiving morning, a quarter of an inch of rainfall is expected.

By the time Thanksgiving dinner rolls around, the rain will be long gone with gradual clearing of the skies from west to east.

After the bulk of the rain ends and the system moves off the coast, that is when the wind starts to strengthen out of the northwest Thursday. It will still be windy as gusts climb between 25-35 mph Thanksgiving afternoon.

Both Friday and Saturday feature below average high temperatures and sunshine. The gusty winds will still be upon us making for wind chills in the 20s for most of the daytime hours.

We’re keeping an eye on a system that could impact travel late Sunday into early Monday. That system will be traversing the Midwest on Saturday, moving into our region by Sunday evening. Depending on where the warmer air sets up depends on how much rain vs. snow we could see Sunday into early Monday. As always, we will continue to keep an eye on that system as we get closer.

In the meantime, we hope everyone has a happy and stress-free Thanksgiving spent with family and friends.