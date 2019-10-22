Wet Weather Ahead

We kick off this Tuesday morning with patchy fog, breaks of sun and a seasonably cool day ahead. Sunshine won’t hold as clouds do thicken up through the day, foreshadowing the rain to come. There are two areas of moisture to watch for today and tonight. The first area of moisture will back in from our southeast, expanding patches of drizzle to Southeast Mass by 3pm, and much of eastern Mass by 7pm.

The second batch of moisture is from the cool front to our west that has to roll through late tonight/early tomorrow. Showers will be widespread pre-dawn tomorrow, with localized brief downpours possible. Temps early tomorrow morning will rise to near 60. Those showers will leave wet roads for the morning commute, but the falling rain does taper from west to east between 7-10am. By the afternoon, it’ll be bright, breezy and mild with temps in the mid to upper 60s.

Rain totals run 0.25-0.75″ through tomorrow morning with some locally higher totals possible northwest.

The rest of the week looks good overall with just a few showers late Friday as a cold front drops in. The weekend looks dry, but cool, with highs in the 50s.