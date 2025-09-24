The dry streak is over as showers and storms rumbled in overnight. Those scattered showers are in and out through today as clouds and cooler air win out. Highs hold in the mid to upper 60s and with dew points in the 60s, it’ll feel a bit muggy.

Late tonight into tomorrow, another wave of showers and storms move in. It’ll likely be widespread in the morning, dropping beneficial rain, but also producing some slow downs for the morning commute, especially in any localized downpours that get going. Scattered showers and storms continue to be in and out through the afternoon and evening. As winds kick south, dew points jump into the mid 60s to 70 in the afternoon. A few of the storms midday, into the evening could be locally strong too, so we’ll keep an eye on that. Highs max out near 70.

Much of the rain is done with by Friday morning with just a spot showers leftover. All said and done, many spots in central and southern New England pick up 1-2″ of rain, with localized higher totals, by Friday morning.

By Friday afternoon, sunshine breaks back out and temps jump up to near 80.

The weekend looks mainly dry and mild at this point with highs in the 70s to near 80.