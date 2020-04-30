Wet Weather Before A Milder Weekend

After a nice day yesterday, we fall back into the clouds and shower this morning with the showers most widespread between 8am – noon. After than, more dry breaks move in, allowing for a somewhat decent 2nd half of the day. The wind will be out of the southeast, capping temps in the low to mid 50s.

Rainfall totals today run between 0.10 and 0.30″ near and west of Boston with lower totals across the South Shore and Cape and Islands.

Predawn tomorrow, we renew the chance for rain and the rain will be heavy at times early to mid morning tomorrow. Showers taper off after noon, as more dry breaks work in with temps near 60 in the afternoon. Rain totals tomorrow morning will be heftier than today, adding another 0.50-1.0″ in many towns.

The good news is still there for the weekend. In fact, the storm system scoots east fast enough, that most of Saturday now looks dry as milder air returns temps in the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon. Temps near 70 away from the coast on Sunday. With the recent rains, milder air and some sun returning this weekend, those early spring perennials should really start to pop, and the grass will really start to green-up and grow. If you’re like me, and have gotten away without the first mow of the season, you’ll likely have to get that done this weekend.