7Weather- Good morning! It’s another weekend that we’re talking about unsettled weather. Showers and storms are around today. A few showers linger tomorrow. Looking ahead to next week, temperatures will feel like summer!

Grab the rain gear and let’s time out our Saturday. Rain fills in late morning/midday. Scattered rain showers continue off and on this afternoon and evening. Downpours at times. Isolated thunderstorms are possible. The widespread wet weather is still around tonight.

Temperatures started off in the upper 50s/low 60s this morning. Thanks to abundant cloud cover, we’ll stay in the 60s today. Certainly feeling much cooler after the warm past couple of days!

Here’s our weather setup for Sunday. The low pressure touching off the wet weather today is a slow mover. It won’t be too far out of our area tomorrow, still hanging out in the Gulf of Maine. For that reason, we’ll still keep clouds around and a chance for isolated showers. Tomorrow will be the better day of the weekend with a bit more mild temperatures and more dry time!

We’ll still stay under a trough early next week. By the end of our 7-day forecast, temperatures rebound to the mid/upper 80s! The warmth right on cue as we celebrate the Summer Solstice on Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black