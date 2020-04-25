Wet Weather Here to Stay

7Weather- Right now, only one day on the 7-day forecast is dry. We’re not looking at a complete washout every day, but overall, the pattern is gloomy and wet.

Sunday starts dry and cloudy with temperatures near 40º. We hit highs around lunch time in the low 50s, and then temperatures drop into the 40s for the rest of the day. Showers push in between 12-1 PM, and then rain will be on and off for the rest of the day. The best chance for downpours is from 4-7 PM. The wind also picks up late in the afternoon. It won’t be as windy as previous systems, but wind will be sustained between 15-25 mph, gusting to 30 mph our of the northeast.

Most towns get 0.50-0.75″ of rain from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. There could be wet snowflake mixed in with rain in northern Worcester County and parts of southern New Hampshire Sunday night. It won’t amount to much with a coating possible on grassy areas.

The same system is still around Monday. The rain won’t be as heavy or steady as Sunday, but there will be scattered light showers. There will be a chilly wind, and highs between 37-42º.

This low pressure finally starts moving out Tuesday. As is pushes northeast, the precipitation could end as light snow early Tuesday morning. Again, only a coating is expected northwest.