After a few nice Spring days across the area, we’re back to dealing with wet weather over the next couple of days.



This morning, low clouds and fog wins out as patchy drizzle is around for the morning commute. The chance for some steadier showers/light rain goes up late this morning early this afternoon as a little more of the rain that’s southwest of us heads in. With clouds and a light onshore flow, temps slowly struggle to warm into the mid to upper 50s by late afternoon, although we’ll likely hold near 50 along the immediate coast. While a few spotty showers linger late afternoon/early this evening, the evening commute won’t have a lot of heavy rain for it.

Overnight, it’s a different story as more rain moves in from the south and showers become more widespread again. The showers and even rumbles of thunder predawn-sunrise Friday will contain localized downpours and gusty winds. The strongest winds will be along the Southeastern Mass coastline, where a wind advisory is in place. Most places pick up between 0.75-1.5″ of rain. A few isolated to scattered showers zip through tomorrow until early afternoon, then it looks drier mid afternoon into the evening. Some minor coastal flooding is possible around high tide overnight (2am) as tides are astronomically high.

The weekend is ok, not a washout, but not perfect either. Plan on Saturday being cooler than Sunday as a few spotty showers drift through along with a mostly cloudy sky. Temps Saturday run in the upper 40s in the Worcester Hills to the mid 50s near the coast. Sunday, we’ll top off near 60 with sunshine to start, clouds to finish and some late-day showers possible.

Those showers are long gone by Monday morning and the start of the Marathon. Pretty good weather looks to settle in for the race with a mix of sun and clouds and temps in the 60s for highs.