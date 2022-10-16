7Weather- It’s not a washout, but we’ll have wet weather in the area to kick off the week. Cooler air moves in by mid-week.

Monday morning is mainly dry. You may run into sprinkles throughput the morning, but the better chance of rain will be in the afternoon. Expect on and off showers for the afternoon/evening commute. Highs make into the low 60s.

Monday night looks dry, cloudy and a bit muggy.

Tuesday’s forecast is a bit tricky, but here’s what I’m thinking as of this evening. A low pressure develops over us, firing up downpours and maybe even a couple of storms. Expect pockets of heavy rain throughout the morning with lingering rain for the Cape in the afternoon.

Everyone is dry by 3-4PM and highs are in the low 60s. There will be a breeze that picks up in the afternoon.

It clears up Wednesday and it’s a bit cooler with highs in the mid and upper 50s.