7Weather- We’ll have light, on and off rain throughout the day on Monday with pockets of heavy rain more likely Monday night into Tuesday morning. Most locations pick up 1-2″ of rain, with isolated higher amounts possible.

Labor Day morning will have spotty showers with temperatures in the mid 60s. Temperatures don’t move much throughout the day with highs in the upper 60s. Showers become steady in the afternoon and pockets of heavier rain arrive around sunset Monday. Wind is light and it’s overall a cool and wet day.

Tuesday morning will have rain with temperatures in the low and mid 60s. If you go back to work on Tuesday you’ll want to give yourself extra time for your morning commute. Pockets of heavy rain could linger into the early afternoon and then this system starts to pull away by the afternoon commute.

We’re left with light, spotty showers and mist for the afternoon/evening commute. Highs only get into the mid and upper 60s and it will be breezy at times.

It’s difficult to pinpoint the location of where the pockets of heavy rain will land so we’ll go with 1-2″ of rain across our area with some isolated higher amounts. Don’t take the number by town/city as a direct forecast. This is more to give you an idea of the range we’re expecting.

Connecticut and Rhode Island are forecast to get a bit more rain, possibly getting up to 3″.

The weather is pretty quiet the rest of the week. Wednesday and Thursday have a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the 70s.