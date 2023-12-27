Relatively mild air, for the time of year, is in place this morning as temps start the day off near 40 degrees. While the fog isn’t as widespread as yesterday morning, there is some patchy fog that’s locally dense. In addition, a bit of light rain will be felt across northern Mass and New Hampshire. With that said, a good chunk of this morning, into this afternoon will feature rather quiet weather with just a few spotty showers and temps drifting up toward 50 degrees.

Late this afternoon, into this evening, spotty showers become more widespread, and overnight tonight, I expect a steady rain to settle in. That steady rain will linger through tomorrow morning, before tapering off to spotty showers midday/afternoon. Rain totals run 0.50-1.00″ for most, with a few locally higher totals possible across Southeast Mass, especially along the South Coast. Highs tomorrow run in the mid to upper 40s.

Friday feature some spotty showers, and that’ll linger into Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon we start to dry out, and that’ll remain the trend for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day as temps run close to seasonable levels then. That means highs near 40 and lows in the 20s.



