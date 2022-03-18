7Weather- Clouds move in tonight and wet weather arrives Saturday morning.

Expect scattered showers around from 8AM-4PM, and then a spot shower from 4PM-10PM. There will be another round of scattered showers from 10PM-1AM. Most location will get about 0.50″ of rain.

If you’re going to be walking from place to place grab the light rain jacket and umbrella. We hit highs late in the day into the mid and upper 50s.

Sunday has lots of clouds around and it will be breezy at times. Temperatures start in the upper 40s and low 50s and we get into the low 60s in the afternoon.

Sunshine returns on Monday, but it’s also windy. Highs reach into the mid 50s.

Pollen count is up! The allergy forecast goes up to “high” Monday and Tuesday of this upcoming week.

Wednesday is the first 7PM sunset but it looks like there will be lots of clouds around. Highs are back to typical, March temperatures in the upper 40s. Expect wet weather on Thursday with the cooler temperatures sticking around.