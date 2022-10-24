Relatively mild and somewhat muggier air kicks off the new workweek as scattered showers and areas of drizzle start this Monday morning. Plan on a damp morning commute from the bus stops to the roadways, and allow for some extra time. With a lot of water vapor in the atmosphere today, some of the showers will produce downpours. A few rumbles of thunder are possible too late morning/early afternoon. Highs top off near 60.

Scattered showers this afternoon tapers to drizzle this evening. It’ll be damp in Foxboro for Monday night football with the highest chance of any heavier showers more geared toward the early tailgating hours vs. the game. Temps stay in the mid to upper 50s tonight, so it won’t be all that cold.

Patchy drizzle and fog start Tuesday morning as mild and muggy air win out. Temps run in the mid to upper 60s as a few peeks of sun try to poke through for time to time midday. An isolated pop-up shower will pass through some communities as well, but the coverage area and duration of the rain won’t be as widespread as today’s. A few showers are possible Wednesday too with an area of low pressure drifting by, just off our coast.

Thursday looks great as a cool front moves through early, drying us out. It’ll take a while for the chillier air to move in, so highs sneak up to near 70 before chilling out overnight, back into the upper 30s and 40s. High pressure from Canada expands it’s coverage area into New England Friday – Sunday. That means cooler air, 55-60, which is seasonable for the time of year. It also means a lot of dry air with mostly sunny skies prevailing.