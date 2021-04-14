Wet Weather To End the Week

With the wet weather on the way for the end of the week, as temperatures dip into the 30s late Thursday into early Friday, we’ll see a changeover from rain to snow for our higher elevations in western MA, north central MA and southern NH.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for our southern NH counties where 6 inches of heavy, wet snow could accumulate, which could lead to some slick travel or even some power outages.

It’s tough to hear that chilly, wet weather will be with us the next couple days after such a nice day today. Wednesday brought the sunshine with highs soaring into the 60s inland, 50s at the coast due to an onshore breeze that was persistent through the afternoon.

Tonight, we’ll see increasing clouds associated with the system that will be bringing wet weather to the region for the end of the work week.

Tomorrow, a few showers are possible in the morning, but the bulk of the rain moves in by the afternoon and continues through Thursday evening.

As temperatures dip into the upper 30s Thursday night into early Friday morning, the rain will changeover to snow for the higher elevations in western MA, north central MA and southern NH.

As for accumulation, the higher snowfall totals will be along the spine of the Berkshires, Green Mountains and the Monadnock Region of NH. Along the MA/NH stateline in north central MA could get a few inches of snow, too, but mainly on non-paved surfaces. The rest of our area will see cold rain.

As this system moves through, the winds will pick up and we could see gusts up to 45 mph along the coast, close to 30 mph inland.

We certainly do need the precipitation, with over an inch of precipitation expected over the next couple days, this will certainly put a dent in our deficit.

Highs will be below normal both Thursday and Friday, with Friday being the coldest out of the next 7-days with highs in the low 40s.

The clouds stick around for the weekend with highs around 50. The following work week brings back the warmth. 60s on Monday, 70 by Tuesday and near 60 Wednesday as sunshine returns.