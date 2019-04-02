Wet Wednesday Morning, Then 60 By Afternoon

7Weather- Rain moves into the area late tonight. There will be a burst of snow early Wednesday morning, and then we clear up by the afternoon.

ADVISORIES:

-Wind Advisory Nantucket Wednesday 4 AM – 1 PM: Gusts up to 50 mph

-Wind Advisory everyone else Wednesday 2 PM – 9 PM: Gusts up to 50 mph

-Winter Weather Advisory Worcester County for coating – 2″ wet snow – Sunshine & temps near 60 by the afternoon

RAIN/WIND/SNOW FORECAST:

This coastal low will bring the most rain for parts of the South Shore, Cape & the Islands. That will be the best chance to see 1″ of rain or more.

This same area will have the gusty winds between 5-10 AM — associated with the coastal storm.

A quick burst of snow is possible early Wednesday morning, giving some areas the chance to accumulate a slushy coating on grassy areas.

The 2″ is on the higher end and is for higher elevations (over 1,000 ft).

TIMELINE:

Expect wet roads for the Wednesday morning commute. Showers start shortly after midnight, with steady rain across the area at 2 AM.

The South Shore, Cape & the Island will have periods of heavy rain overnight.

There could be a quick changeover to wet snow in the Worcester Hills and parts of Southern New Hampshire around 4 AM.

Boston could also get a quick burst of snow, but we will only see it falling from the sky. It doesn’t look like it will stick- even on grassy areas.

Roads should stay wet and minor accumulation expected.

By 9 AM, this thing is mainly out of here! At this time there we are left with a few lingering showers, and fog/mist.

Skies will start clearing around lunch time, and by 4 PM we are mostly sunny and windy, with temperatures close to 60º.

NEXT 4 DAYS:

We’re back to seasonable highs on Thursday, in the low 50s, and skies are mostly sunny.

Friday features and mix of clouds and sun with highs in the mid and upper 40s. The coast will be chilly, in the low 40s.

Friday night will have a a few showers with temperatures in the mid and upper 30s.

There could be a few showers that linger into the morning on Saturday, and then we are back to above average temps in the low 60s.