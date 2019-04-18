Wet Weekend Ahead

The difference between our Thursday to Friday is the warm-up. We’ll still deal with the clouds and a few showers, but at least we are tracking warmer weather.

Speaking of warming up, that’s exactly what the temperatures will do tonight. A warm front to our south west lifts northward, it’s the leading edge of warmer air, but will also bring a chance for drizzle and patchy fog tonight. Temperatures are expected into the mid 50s.

Friday features mostly cloudy skies and light showers early along the South Coast and the Cape. High temperatures stretch to near 70 inland, 60s at the coast. A spot shower possible into the early afternoon along and south of the Pike, but the bulk of the heavy rain showers hold off until Friday night and continues into Saturday.

Saturday is expected to be rain from start to finish, but still on the humid and mild side with highs into the 60s.

Lingering rain showers will begin to exit midday Sunday. These showers departing from west to east, but the clouds will likely stick around through the evening Sunday. Similar to Saturday, high temperatures Sunday will be in the mid 60s.

A Flood Watch has been issued for areas west of the 495-corridor and into southern NH for the heavy rain and the likelihood of minor to moderate river flooding for the first half of the weekend. Between Friday and early Sunday, rainfall totals are expected to climb between 1.5″ -2″ (again, this is a 3-day forecast total).

You may be bummed that most of the weekend features rain, but at least the wet weather does bring some relief for the allergy sufferers across the region.

We start off the following work week into the low to mid 60s, with a spot shower or two both Monday and Tuesday. The forecast still brings a shower chance next Wednesday and Thursday, but it certainly sounds like we are truly living out the saying, “April Showers bring May Flowers.”