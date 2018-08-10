Wet Weekend Ahead

We’re putting the heat and humidity behind us, and now just when we’re ready for the weekend, mother nature has to put a damper on those outdoor plans.

A Flash Flood Watch has been posted beginning midnight tonight and continuing through Sunday morning for central MA, western MA, CT and northern RI. These locations are expected to reach at least 1-2″ over the course of the next 48 hours, with higher amounts allocated under the heaviest downpours/thunderstorms.

The closer to the coastline your weekend plans are, the less likely for a soaking rainfall from start to finish, more so scattered rain Saturday afternoon, a brief respite from the rain by Saturday evening, but the clouds will be thick, keeping the gloomy skies to a maximum both weekend days.

East of the 495-corridor and the Cape & Islands are forecast to receive at least a quarter of an inch to a half an inch through Sunday.

Not only are we tracking a wet weekend, we’re also tracking a cool weekend with high temperatures into the low to mid 70s, a few spots will have a tough time making it out of the 60s. Unseasonably cool temperatures along with the heavy pockets of rain, will certainly make it feel far less summer-like the entire weekend.

But, the rain chances don’t stop once we enter the new work week. Scattered showers and storms as well as the thick cloud cover continues into Monday. Tuesday brings more glimpses of the sun and a slight chance for a few thunderstorms as temperatures rise to near 80 degrees as humidity starts to creep back in.

We return to much more seasonable conditions by Tuesday and continuing through the end of the next work week.