You can leave the umbrella at home today, but don’t put it away as rain makes a return this weekend. That said, I want to stress that this weekend is not a complete washout. You’ll likely run into a shower at some point, but there will plenty of dry hours as well.

We’re waking up to quite a bit of fog early this morning with many towns reporting visibility of a quarter mile or less! Once we burn the fog off, we’ll have sunshine for a few hours before clouds take over this afternoon. The clouds that move in will be those high level cirrus clouds so it’s just more of a filtered sunshine on tap for the afternoon. Temperatures will hit the 60s inland, but with an east wind, hold in the 50s on the coast.

There are a lot more clouds on the way this weekend and unfortunately it will be a pretty gray weekend. There will also be scattered showers around, more so on Saturday than Sunday. Sunday is probably your better option for dry weather.

Below are future radar shots, we’ll go through one day part at a time because there will be periods where it does rain steadier and heavier but they should (for the most part) avoid the daytime hours.

Saturday: Saturday will have spotty showers through the day. You’ll have pockets of dry time too, but if you’re out and about you’ll probably want the umbrella or a rain jacket since it’s likely you’ll run into wet weather at some point.

Saturday Evening: By 7pm on Saturday, a steadier and more moderate rain will develop. So dinner plans Saturday will likely be wet. I don’t think they’ll be downpours but certainly heavier showers than we’ll have during the day on Saturday. These will be around for a few hours Saturday evening and Saturday night but gone by Sunday morning.

Sunday: Sunday, while not 100% dry, is the drier of the two weekend days. There could be a spot shower or some drizzle on Sunday but they’ll be lighter and more isolated than Saturday. So it’ll be easier to find dry hours Sunday. But, like Saturday, you may want a rain jacket just in case since it’s not 100% dry.

Sunday Evening/Night: Sunday evening and night is the main event of the storm if you will. Like Saturday, heavier rain will start to arrive by Sunday evening which will be the heaviest rain of the entire storm. It’ll come down pretty good at times and there will be some downpours but those will avoid the day time hours Sunday. We will also start to see the wind pick up Sunday evening. The storm is fast moving so outside of a shower before 7am, Monday is dry with developing sunshine.